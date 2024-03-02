‘Hanu-Man’ triumphs with 50-day celebrations

Celebrations are in order as Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma's magnum opus, "Hanu-Man," achieves a remarkable 50-day run across 150 theaters. To commemorate this milestone, the makers hosted a grand celebration, presenting the team and buyers with special Hanuman shields.

Director Prasanth Varma emphasized the significance of such events, stating, "The success changes the lives of many who work for the movie. It is very important to tell the people that this kind of movie will run for 50 days. This will inspire many." Reflecting on his previous work, Varma noted the omission of celebrations for his critically acclaimed and commercially successful film "Awe," admitting that it sent the wrong message.

With "Hanu-Man," the director expressed the team's dedication, emphasizing the tenfold effort invested in creating a universe within the film. The success not only marks a significant achievement but also positions "Hanu-Man" for an international release. The film has garnered praise from distributors in Spain, Japan, and China, hinting at a global audience soon.

Looking ahead, Prasanth Varma revealed that works have commenced for "Jai Hanuman," the follow-up to "Hanu-Man." He teased audiences with the promise of a grand making and announced the impending release of the first look poster for the movie.

Expressing gratitude, hero Teja Sajja and producer Niranjan Reddy thanked the entire team and the audience for their support in making "Hanu-Man" a monumental success. The film's remarkable 50-day run stands as a testament to its impact and resonance with audiences, setting the stage for further accomplishments in the realm of Telugu cinema.