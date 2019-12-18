Happy Birthday Dil Raju

Dil Raju is undoubtedly one of the most popular producers in the industry. The producer has delivered some blockbuster movies in his career including Arya, Fidaa, Raja the Great etc.

After scoring two hattricks in 2017, Dil Raju's finally tasted success with 'F2: Fun and Frustration'. Today, Dil Raju turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday. The successful threw big birthday bash in a star hotel last night and so many celebrities attended the event and grandly wished him. So many directors and actors participated in the party with their family. Vijay Devarakonda became the main attraction of the party.

On the work front, Dil Raju has five more projects in his hand including, 96 remake, Iddari Lokam Okate, V, VV Vinayak's acting debut and Icon.