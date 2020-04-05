Happy Birthday Kalyani Priyadarshan: A Few Amazing Styles Of This Talented Actress

Being the daughter of a great director Kalyani knows the ups and downs of cine industry. This beautiful actress has already acted in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films and garnered huge fandom for her charming face and ace acting skills.

Kalyani is celebrating her birthday today… So we Hans India thought to present a few stylish looks of this beauty for our readers… Have a look!









The first pic itself is an amazing one!!! Kalyani is seen wearing an awesome golden-white chudidarand enhanced her look with gajra bun. Those beautiful rose flowers around her bun made look even more beautiful. Those stack of green bangles gave her complete traditional look.









This one is a contemporary attire… Kalyani shined in full-sleeved green top with jacket enhancement. She added floral printed blue colouredskirt and highlighted with her loose hair.









When Kalyani steps out in that western attire… We just get stunned and awestruck!!! The same thing happened with this sleeveless red coloured gown. The gown looked pretty chic with those floral prints and gave her a modish appeal.









The third one is one more contemporary look! The dull background didn't affect her shine… She wore a cotton sahara and made us fall for her! The green colouredgota and mirror work shahara gave Kalyani a beautiful look.









This one is the best one of the all!!! Kalyani just killed it in the magazine photoshoot. She looked alluring in gagra choli. The golden embroidery gagra choli made her look wowsome! That maang tikka and floral tiara are just cool and made us go jaw dropped!









Finally, the sixth one is superb… Kalyani in light blue tier saree! The glass beads and embroidered blouse along with white bow belt made her look like an angel!

Kalyani we loveall your attires and fell for all her amazing outfits and appeals!!!