Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Mahesh Babu Wish This Ace Malayalam Actor

Happy Birthday, Mohanlal: Ace Mollywood actor Mohanlal is celebrating his 61st birthday today and on this special day, he is receiving special birthday wishes from all corners of the Malayalam film industry and his fans too via social media. Well, Mohanlal also treated his fans by sharing the lyrical video of the "Chembinte Chelulla…" song from his upcoming movie 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' movie.

This lyrical video showcases the glimpses of war hero Mohanlal from the movie. As he will be seen as Mohammad Ali Marakkar, this movie showcases the war sequences of Indian freedom fighter rebellious naval chief, Mohammad Ali Marakkar aka Kunjali Marakkar IV with Portuguese.



Speaking about the movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, it has already own three National Awards in the Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume categories. It also has an ensemble cast of Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent and Ashok Selvan.



Being a Priyadarshan directorial, this movie is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainments banners. It will hit the theatres on 12th August, 2021.



Well, even Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu also wished Mohanlal on his birthday…



Ram Charan Teja Konidela

He wrote, "Happy Birthday #Lalettan @Mohanlal Sir. Have a wonderful and memorable year ahead!".



Chiranjeevi Konidela

Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !! pic.twitter.com/metEZTVDfR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 21, 2021

Along with sharing a throwback pic with Mohanlal, he also wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal. A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !!".



Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir. Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran

This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! ❤️ @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qD1S1E0isH — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 20, 2021

Along with dropping a memorable pic, he also wrote, "This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! @Mohanlal".



Priyadarshan

This ace director called Mohanlal as 'Lalu' and wished him with a beautiful pic.



Happy Birthday Mohanlal…

