Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: The Journey Of Power Star From 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi' To 'Vakeel Saab'

'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi'





It was back in 1996, our dear Power star made his debut with 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi' movie. This flick pulled out a young and dynamic lover boy image of Pawan and made him rock the screens with EVV Satyanarayana's mark filming. From being a rich son to fighter lover, Pawan essayed the role of 'Kalyan' in the best possible way.



Tholi Prema





In this movie, Pawan essayed the role of Balu and made us feel like a boy in the next door with his ultimate expressions. Being a careless guy and holding the tag of a failure student, he suddenly turns his fate after meeting his lady love. Then the fight for his love and efforts to make his lover realise his love makes us go teary-eyed. 'Balu' will always be remembered for his true love.



Thammudu





Subbu just killed with his ace acting skills!!! In this movie, Pawan made us ROFL turning into wastrel and gypsy. At the same time, he made us go teary-eyed with all his efforts to turn into an ace boxer. His true sibling love stole the audience's hearts and turned him into a boxing champion.



Badri





Can anyone forget this movie??? This movie made Pawan own the image of a stylish lover boy. His care-free attitude and love challenge with Vennela turns the flick intriguing. Badri… Badrinath finally wins the challenge and steals the heart of Sarayu making us fall for his modish appeal.



Khushi





This movie stands as the biggest blockbuster in Pawan's career… Siddu Siddhartha Roy and Madhumati's cute, romantic and awesome love story made the people to watch the flick again and again. From songs to fights and comedy scenes to love story, every shot of the movie is perfect and engaging. Coming to the climax, the train sequence and the '20'children concept catches the pulse of every movie buff.



Johnny





With the josh of hat trick hits, Pawan made his directional debut with Johnny movie. This flick goes with a sensitive and soothing love story. Pawan shows off all his martial art talent in this movie and finally wins the hearts fighting for his lady love who suffers from leukaemia.



Jalsa





Once again audience got to witness Power Star in another powerful role through this movie. This flick is a complete family entertainer being a concoction of comedy, love story and action sequences. Hailing from a poor background to turning into a Naxalite and going with college student appeal to lover boy, Pawan best fitted the role of Sanju in this movie.



Gabbar Singh





Being a remake of Salman Khan's Dabangg movie, this movie made Pawan come back with a roar after facing a couple of failures. Pawan killed it with his 'Police Officer' role and once again put forward his best going with mother sentimental story. At the same time, his 'Rowdy' Police avatar and decent lover boy appeal made the flick shook the box office with huge collections.



Attarintiki Daredi





This flick was the last blockbuster of Pawan's career before entering politics… It makes us know the journey of an unhappy businessman. From Milan to Hyderabad, Gautham travels all the way to win the heart of his aunt and reunite her with his grandfather who is in his last leg of his life. "Ekkada Neggalo Kaadu Ra, Ekkada Taggalo Telisinavadu Goppodu…" dialogue made the movie rule the hearts of the audience.



Vakeel Saab





Being the 'Pink' remake, this movie is still in shooting stage… Pawan resumed his acting career with this movie and thus, people are having a lot of expectations on it. Pawan will be seen as an 'Advocate' in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in the society.

