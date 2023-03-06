Happy Birthday Sharwanand: The First Look Poster Of His 35th Film Is Launched On This Special Occasion

Tollywood's ace actor Sharwanand is celebrating his 39th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his 35th movie surprised his fans by launching the announcement poster and showcased him in a stylish appeal. This time, Sharwa teamed up with the young filmmaker Sritam Aditya who is known for his thriller movies like Shamantakamani and Devadas.



The makers also wished him on this special occasion by sharing the announcement poster through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Here's the charmer who flirts with style and swag. Happy Birthday to the dearest @ImSharwanand. Presenting #Sharwa35 A @SriramAdittya film @peoplemediafcy production Shoot in progress #HappyBirthdaySharwanand @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla".

The poster showcased him as the stylish muse of a newspaper magazine and had all the details of the movie. Director Sriram also wished Sharwa sharing the same poster. He also wrote, "Happy birthday darling @IamSharwanand Hope this film make this an Even more special year for you. Here is a Charmer who flirts with Style and Swag ! Presenting an All New Sharwa #Sharwa35".

So, Sharwanand's 35th movie is being directed by Sriram Aditya and will be produced by Vishwa Prasad TG under the People Media Factor banner.

On the other hand, Sharwanand also dropped a thank you note sharing the no-caption movie poster and also penned a beautiful letter on the occasion of completing 20 years in the film industry…

Thank you all for the birthday wishes ❤️ Will keep trying my best to entertain you all with quality films 🤗 #Sharwa35 pic.twitter.com/NVGlpc5PVU — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) March 6, 2023

20 years of a wonderful journey in a wonderful world called Cinema. Cherishing every moment and blessing, which came along the way. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4ejEemqEOI — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) March 6, 2023

His note reads, "thank you

20 years of facing the camera and entertaining you all on the silver screen. hat a roller coaster ride of emotions it's been - 20 years of friendships, hardships, highs, lows, smiles, struggles, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Thank you to all of you who have stood by me through thick and thin and showered me with your unwavering love and support.

These 20 years have transformed my life for the best and made me a better person.

This 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is dedicated to cinema, which had its 'Sreekaram' 20 years ago. This 20 years of 'Prasthanam' is nothing short of magical. But with this comes a great responsibility. The 'Gamyam' is still far away. I promise to work hard and never take it for granted. So, in short, I will always 'Run Raja Run' to entertain you to the fullest. I am sure it will be possible with all your blessings of 'Shatamanam Bhavati'.

Yours, Sharwanand".

Happy Birthday Sharwanand…