Happy Birthday Sundeep Kishan: Sundeep Is All Set To Collaborate With VI Anand For His 28th Movie

Happy Birthday Sundeep Kishan: Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan is celebrating his 34th birthday today and has turned a year older. On this special day, he treated his fans by announcing his next movie. He will collaborate with VI Anand who is all known for his sci-fi plots. After Tiger, these two are joining hands for SK28 and created a buzz on social media with this announcement.



Sundeep Kishan and VI Anand took to their Twitter pages and announced this special news to all their fans.









In this poster, Sundeep's back is shown with all the details of the movie. Being the VI Anand directorial, it is tentatively titled as SK 28 and is bankrolled by Rajesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner. Being a super natural fantasy, the shooting will commence after things come to normalcy.



Sundeep also wrote, "A "Vi Anand" SuperNatural Fantasy… A @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda Production #SK28".



Director VI Anand also shared the poster of the movie and wished Sundeep on this special day…

Sundeep also thanked VI Anand for his warm wishes…

Thank You Dear Brother for your love..so proud of what you have been making and thank you for bringing this script to me..

Can't wait to Enter this World that beautiful Brain Of Yours has built ❤️



& to my very own @RajeshDanda_ , @HasyaMovies

Debut Producer Garu 🤗 https://t.co/67ByWXZnoD — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2021

He also showed off his gratitude by jotting down, "Thank You Dear Brother for your love..so proud of what you have been making and thank you for bringing this script to me.. Can't wait to Enter this World that beautiful Brain Of Yours has built. & to my very own @RajeshDanda, @HasyaMovies Debut Producer Garu".



Along with the announcement of the SK28 movie, the makers of Sundeep's 27th movie Vivaha Bhojanambu have shared a new poster on their Twitter page.

In this poster, Sundeep is seen lifting comedian Satya and both are seen in all smiles. This movie is being directed by Ram Abbaraju and is bankrolled by the Venkatadri Talkies banner.



Well, a few Tollywood stars also wished Sundeep on this special day… Take a look!



Teja Sajja

Happy birthday brother @sundeepkishan 🤗

Wishing you a great success and superhits ❤ pic.twitter.com/oLrmK54M8i — Zombie Sajja (@tejasajja123) May 7, 2021

Rohit Nara

I wish you the very best of life and all it has to offer. Happy Birthday to you bro @SundeepKishan 💐💐 #HBDSundeepKishan pic.twitter.com/oYCpQvVJKd — Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) May 7, 2021

BVS Ravi

Happy birthday my dear brother @sundeepkishan your spirit to excel in art is equally matched by the urge to help those in need. Always Admired your nature to stand for a good cause. pic.twitter.com/1kZTJTkQdO — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) May 7, 2021

Bhaskara Batla

Happy birthday to you @sundeepkishan garu 💐💐💐

Many more happy returns of the day .

Waiting for 'puttene prema' full song 🎵 🎧 pic.twitter.com/iDorihx669 — bhaskarabhatla (@bhaskarabhatla) May 7, 2021

Raghu Karumanchi

Best birthday wishes to my dearest brother @sundeepkishan , love your humble attitude and hard working nature. Wishing you nothing but the best. 👍#HBDSundeepKishan pic.twitter.com/7jdeUn9CZV — Raghu Karumanchi (@raghukarumanchi) May 7, 2021

Gopichand Malineni

Wishing u a very happy birthday my dear brother @sundeepkishan great gesture .. may god bless you with immense power n success 😍💐🤗 https://t.co/xvpqUcXE0W — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 7, 2021

Happy Birthday Sundeep Kishan… Have a great day!!!

