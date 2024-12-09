‘Harikatha’ promises a unique blend of devotion, drama, and thrills

Disney+ Hotstar is set to expand its repertoire with Harikatha - Sambhavami Yuge Yuge, an intriguing web series streaming from December 13. A Hotstar Specials production, the series comes from People Media Factory, helmed by TG Vishwaprasad, with direction by Maggi. Featuring an ensemble cast led by veteran actor Rajendra Prasad alongside Divi, Pujitha Ponnada, and Sriram, the series promises to be a blend of devotion, drama, action, and crime.

At a pre-release event in Hyderabad, the team expressed their excitement. Writer Suresh Jai revealed, "This story has been in my mind for years. Writing with Rajendra Prasad garu in mind, I aimed for a narrative that offers both entertainment and depth. The series will deliver a unique experience."

Music director Suresh Bobbili highlighted the high production values, saying, "Director Maggi’s vision made every scene beautiful. Harikatha stands out for its quality and storytelling."

Rajendra Prasad, portraying Rangachari, a Harikatha narrator, shared, "In my 48 years in cinema, this script feels special. It carries the weight of theatrical content while utilizing the strengths of OTT platforms. The entire team worked passionately to present strong, impactful content."

Director Maggi praised the support of the production team: "With a stellar script and cast like Rajendra Prasad garu, the challenge was to deliver excellence. No compromises were made on quality, especially in CG work."

Actors Divi and Sriram emphasized their excitement for being part of a series that blends multiple genres seamlessly. "It’s a blessing to be part of Harikatha, a project that will leave a lasting impression," said Sriram.











