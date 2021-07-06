Harish Shankar to direct Vijay Deverakonda?

Director Sukumar is currently awaiting the release of 'Pushpa'. He is going to join hands with young hero Vijay Devarakonda after wrapping up both the parts of Pushpa. The project will not hit the floors anytime soon.

So, Vijay Deverkonda got so much time to complete another project. According to the latest buzz, Harish Shankar who is going to wield the megaphone for #PSPK28 is likely to join hands with Vijay and

the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released.

Dil Raju is in plans to produce the film. The star producer has dates of the actor and he is planning to work with the actor for quite sometime now. Most likely, the project will begin as soon as Vijay makes himself free from his ongoing commitments.

Currently, the star hero is working with Puri Jagannath for 'LIGER'.