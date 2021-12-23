Have A Look At Ravindra Jadeja's Version Of Allu Arjun's 'Thaggede Le' Dialogue

It is all known that Tollywood ace actor Allu Arjun has bagged the biggest hits of the year with 'Pushpa: The Rise' movie… This film was released in the last week in the theatres and is all going high with a positive talk. Well, the stylish star essayed a complete-de-glamour role and surprised all his fans. He portrayed the character of a red gold smuggler 'Pushpa Raj' and made the audience witness his rough side with a complete transformation. Even his dialogue "Thaggede Le" from the movie turned quite popular!

Many memes are created on social media on this dialogue and many of his fans too mimicked Allu Arjun! Now, Indian Cricket team's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also joined the bandwagon and mimicked stylish star. He shared the video on his Instagram page and treated all his fans along with the Tollywood audience too.

In this video, Jadeja is seen mimicking Allu Arjun and doled out the dialogue "Pushpa Pushpa Raj Ne Yavva Thaggede Le". He looked terrific in this video with full beard and messy haircut.

Even the makers of the Pushpa movie also dropped this video on their Twitter page and treated the netizens!

Sharing this video, they wrote, "Pushpa... Pushpa Raj... Ni yavva Thaggedhe Le... #ThaggedheLe #Pushpa @imjadeja #PushpaTheRise".

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, it has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors essaying complete de-glamour roles. Our dear stylish star will be seen as 'Pushpa Raj' in this movie which deals with the red sanders smuggling issue. It has Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayini and Sunil as Mangalam Srinu. Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie and he will be seen as an arrogant Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Vennala Kishore and Harish Uthaman are also roped in to play the prominent roles.

Pushpa movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. This movie is being made in two parts and the first one released on 17th December, 2021.