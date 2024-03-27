HBD Ram Charan: Ram Charan & Kiara Advani Set Stage on Fire in "Jaragandi" Song from “Game Changer”

Calling all fans of Ram Charan, and anyone who loves a good dance number! Get ready to move your feet because the first song from his highly-anticipated movie "Game Changer" has been released. Titled "Jaragandi," the song is a high-octane dance track that promises to be a chartbuster.

Composed by the musical maestro S Thaman, "Jaragandi" caters to Pan-India appeal with its release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The makers are promoting it as a "MEGA MASS BLAST," promising an energetic song that will have you wanting to hit the dance floor.

The music video is a visual treat, bursting with vibrant colors and electrifying dance sequences featuring Ram Charan and his co-star Kiara Advani. The well-crafted lyrics perfectly complement the catchy music, which is further amplified by the seamless synchronization with the visuals. Renowned singers Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan bring their talent to the song, while the legendary choreographer Prabhu Deva ensures the dance moves are nothing short of spectacular.



"Game Changer" boasts a stellar cast alongside Ram Charan, including established actors like Anjali and S. J. Suryah. The film promises to be a thrilling political drama packed with action. Mark your calendars for November 15, 2024, because that's when this highly-anticipated movie hits the theaters!

