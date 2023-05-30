Live
HBD Sirish: The First Glimpse Of His ‘Buddy’ Movie Is Out
- Allu Sirish is celebrating his 36th birthday today…
- He unveiled the title and first motion poster of his next ‘Buddy’…
Tollywood’s young actor Allu Sirish is back with his Urvashivo Rakashasivo movie and today being his 36th birthday, he announced his new movie ‘Buddy’ and treated all his fans by dropping the first motion glimpse from the movie along with introducing his ‘Buddy Teddy’. Being the remake of Arya’s Teddy movie, it showcases how the lead actor helps the lead actress’s soul which is present in Teddy to find its body.
Along with the makers, even Sirish also shared the first motion glimpse and treated all his fans… Take a look!
Along with sharing the poster and the motion glimpse, he also wrote, “Buckle up for an action packed rise and catch the first glimpse of my "Buddy". @StudioGreen2 https://youtu.be/o1yz_rUkdeI”.
Even the makers shared the motion glimpse and wished their lead actor by jotting down, “Meet the birthday boy and his #Buddy Buckle up for an action packed ride The Glimpse - https://youtu.be/o1yz_rUkdeI Happy Birthday @AlluSirish #HBDAlluSirish #HappyBirthdayAlluSirish”.
The motion glimpse showcases how Sirish thrashes the goons in the metro… The antagonist offers huge money to the goons to kill Teddy but they fail in the task as Sirish shows off his best to protect his buddy. This movie has an ensemble cast of Ajmal Amir, Prisha Rajesh Singh, Mukeshkumar and Mohammed Ali.
Buddy movie is being directed by Sam Anton and produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja & Aadhana Gnanavelraja under the Studio Green Films Private Limited banner. Hip Hop Adhi will tune the songs while R Senthil will handle the art department!
Well, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun wished their brother on this special occasion… Take a look!
Allu Arjun
Ram Charan Tej
HBD Sirish…