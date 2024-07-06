  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Hebah Patel turns heads in chic beige dress

Hebah Patel turns heads in chic beige dress
x
Highlights

Actress Hebah Patel, celebrated for her role in the blockbuster hit ‘Odela Railway Station,’ is making waves with her latest fashion choice—a stunning beige embroidered dress that exudes modern elegance

Actress Hebah Patel, celebrated for her role in the blockbuster hit ‘Odela Railway Station,’ is making waves with her latest fashion choice—a stunning beige embroidered dress that exudes modern elegance. Departing from her traditional looks, Hebah’s outfit showcases a chic western vibe, accentuating her curves with confidence and grace.

The form-fitting dress, complemented by minimal nude accessories, allows the intricate embroidery to take center stage. With subtle pink lipstick and her hair cascading in loose waves, Hebah effortlessly channels a glamorous yet understated allure.

Known for her versatility both on and off-screen, Hebah Patel’s fashion evolution continues to captivate fans, blending contemporary style with timeless sophistication. Her latest ensemble not only sets new style benchmarks but also reinforces her status as a trendsetter in the entertainment industry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X