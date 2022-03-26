Here Comes The First Charge Of Nithiin's 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Nithiin always picks some interesting and unique subjects to entertain his fans. Although he is known for his love stories, this time he picked a complete action thriller 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' and is all set to essay the role of a district collector of Guntur city. As promised the makers dropped the first charge poster of this movie and raised the expectations on it.

Even Nithiin also shared the first look poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, he also wrote, "ts time to take my First Charge Reporting as SIDDHARTH REDDY Meeku Nachhe, Meeru Mechhe MASS tho Vastunaa #MacherlaNiyojakavargam @IamKrithiShetty @CatherineTresa1 @SrSekkhar #SudhakarReddy #NikithaReddy #RajkumarAkella @SreshthMovies @adityamusic".

Going with the poster, Nithiin aka N. Siddharth Reddy the collector of Guntur district looked intense and is all set to fight with the goons whose bodies are painted with tiger print. He looked awesome with two chains around his neck and sported in a black shirt with a full moustache and trimmed beard.

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section.