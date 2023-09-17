Live
Just In
Here is the complete list of winners at SIIMA 2023 (Telugu)
The first phase of SIIMA Awards 2023 was held in Dubai. Technicians and actors from Telugu and Kannada industries were honored with awards in this first phase for their exemplary work. Here’s the complete list of winners of the SIIMA 2023 Awards (Telugu):
Best Film: Sita Ramam (Ashwini Dutt – Vyjayanthi Movies & Swapna Cinema)
Best Director: SS Rajamouli (RRR)
Best Actor: Jr. NTR (RRR)
Best Actress: Sreeleela (Dhamaka)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Rana Daggubati (Bheemla Nayak)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sangeetha (Masooda)
Best Actor (Critics Choice): Adivi Sesh (Major)
Best Actress (Critics Choice): Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)
Best Villain: Suhas (HIT 2)
Best Music Composer: MM Keeravani (RRR)
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose (Naatu Naatu -RRR)
Best Playback Singer Male: Ram Miryala (DJ Tillu title song)
Best Playback Singer Female: Mangli (Jinthak – Dhamaka)
Best Debut Actor: Ashok Galla (Hero)
Best Debut Actress: Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)
Best Debut Director: Mallidhi Vasishta (Bimbisara)
Best Debut Producer(s): Sharath, Anurag (Major)
Best Cinematographer: K.K. Senthil Kumar (RRR)
Best Comedian: Srinivasa Reddy (Karthikeya 2)
Sensation Of The Year: Karthikeya 2
Promising Newcomer: Ganesh Bellamkonda
Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon: Shruti Haasan