Here is the new captain of BB house

Bigg Boss season 5 is slowly inching towards the end and Anne is the current captain of the Bigg Boss house. The housemates are now playing the Bigg Boss captaincy contenders task which is BB Hotel.

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy contenders as well as the captaincy task. Ravi has finally become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

From the first week, Ravi has always been in the nominations and always tried to become the captain of the house. Finally, his dream came true and he became the new captain. As a captain, Ravi also got the immunity to escape the nominations next week. So, we can see Ravi in the safe zone for 1 week.

On the other hand, Maanas, Sunny, Ravi, Siri, and Kajal are in nominations this week and Jessie is in the secret room. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.