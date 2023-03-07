  • Menu
Here is the Official Re-Release Date for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi in Theaters

Director Tharun Bhascker, who is young and talented, directed the popular buddy comedy drama film "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi." The movie features Vishwaksen, Simran Choudhary, Abhinav Gomatam, and others in lead roles.

Vishwaksen is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie "Dhamki" and recently visited a college in Vizag where he was asked about the re-release of "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi." The actor responded by stating that the movie would hit theaters again a week before the release of "Dhamki." According to sources, "Dhamki" is set to release worldwide in theaters on March 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, pre-production work for "Dhamki" is progressing rapidly. The movie, directed by Vishwaksen, will feature Nivetha Pethuraj as the lead actress. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.

