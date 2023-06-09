Here is the runtime of NBK’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ teaser

The highly anticipated movie “Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is set to release during the Dussehra season. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

The makers recently unveiled the title grandly and have announced that the teaser will be launched in 108 theaters across the Telugu states. Simultaneously, the teaser will also be released on YouTube at 10:19 AM tomorrow. According to the latest information, the power-packed teaser has a runtime of 80 seconds, as shared by Anil Ravipudi this morning. The director shared a picture showcasing the censor certificate of the teaser.

In addition to Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal, the movie also stars Sreeleela, while Arjun Rampal portrays the antagonist. Bhagavanth Kesary is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, with music composed by Thaman.

Jus checked the Final Content #Bhagavanthkesari is all set for tomorrow same time 🔥⁦@MusicThaman⁩ 🎵🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/cMfDbK2d6s — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) June 9, 2023



