Hollywood’s Ace Filmmaker James Gunn Wants To Work With Junior NTR

SS Rajamouli's RRR movie is still showing off its prowess global wide. This movie bagged more than 20 International awards and shined at the box office with record-breaking collections. Even popular Hollywood directors James Cameron and a few others praised Rajamouli and the lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Even MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava also bagged global attention with their Oscar and Golden Globe Awards. Especially when we speak about Charan and Junior NTR, many Hollywood filmmakers are wishing to work with these ace Tollywood stars. Off late, even James Gunn also praised Junior NTR and wished to work with this Nandamuri clan star actor when he spoke to News 18 media…



He said, "What I love about Indian cinema and Bollywood movies is they are all about art, and they are also all about entertainment. There are no rules about what a movie has to be, it could be a lot of different things and that's true about the Guardians movies. We have Indian cinemas as a part of who we are, we have Japanese cinema and Korean cinema, and Chinese cinema as a part of who we are. I think that a lot of American movies are just, their history is completely American films or American and European films making and I think it is always important for me to bring a world to you through the movies where we allow the movie to be something more different than we are used to with the regular kind of storytelling in the United States. So that musical element is definitely inspired by Bollywood films."

Speaking about RRR movie and Junior NTR, he said, "so amazing" and "cool". Referring to Junior NTR he said, "Who is the guy from RRR that's so good… What's his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy."

He also added, "I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool." Last year, when James Gunn spoke about RRR movie, he also said, "I did. Totally dug it."

Finally, when asked about what kind of role would he likes to offer Junior NTR, he said, "I don't know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while."

Well, James Gunn is now waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 which is the last instalment of this trilogy. The movie will hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!