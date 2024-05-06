Horror comedy flick ‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ to hit OTT on this date

Telugu actress Anjali is all set to make her mark in the digital realm with the upcoming OTT release of "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi," a horror comedy that promises to deliver thrills and laughs in equal measure. At the same time, the talented actress is gearing up for her pivotal role in Ram Charan's highly anticipated project, "Game Changer."

"Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" has garnered attention with its unique storyline and ensemble cast, featuring Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Sunil, Ali, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Madhav, and others. Produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana, the film boasts music by Pravin Lakkaraju.

While the movie may not have made waves in theaters, all eyes are now on its performance in the digital space, following its acquisition by Aha, the popular streaming platform. The film is set to premiere on May 8, 2024, and is expected to captivate audiences with its blend of horror and comedy.

Simultaneously, Anjali is gearing up for her role in "Game Changer," where she will share the screen with superstar Ram Charan. While details about her character in the project are still under wraps, her involvement has already generated significant buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

With her versatility and acting prowess, Anjali continues to carve a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, seamlessly transitioning between different genres and mediums. As she embarks on her journey in OTT with "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" and prepares for the high-profile "Game Changer," audiences can expect nothing short of stellar performances from this powerhouse performer.