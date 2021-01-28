Hot Bollywood Beauty for Pushpa special song?

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on a prestigious project Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna is the film's heroine. Sukumar is the director. The film's shoot is in progress and the makers want to release it this year itself. There are reports regarding a special song in the film. Usually, the special songs are very famous in all Sukumar's films. Now, he wants one to be in the same lines as Pushpa.

A star heroine is in talks to shake leg with Allu Arjun in the film. Initially, the likes of Shraddha Kapoor were considered for the same. But, we came to know that the film unit is planning to approach Urvashi Rautela for the special song in the film. The hot beauty can mesmerize the audiences with her dancing skills and give the best to the film.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music director.