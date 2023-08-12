Huge demand for ‘Kushi’ musical concert; team to add some more tickets

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s much-awaited PAN Indian romantic drama “Kushi,” directed by Shiva Nirvana, will hit the big screens on September 1, 2023. The team is currently busy with promotions. The recently released trailer gets appreciation from all sides of the corner.

The team is coming up with a concert featuring “Kushi” songs at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre on August 15. The event is a fusion of hypnotic melodies and heart-stirring rhythms. Hesham Abdul Wahab, Chinmayi, Revanth, Sid Sriram, and a lot of top singers will be performing.

Tickets recently opened for the concert, and the demand is more for the show where the whole team of ‘Kushi’ will be present. 7000 tickets were sold out as soon as the portal opened, and this is phenomenal. The team is trying to expand the seating by another 3000, and the next slot tickets will be opened soon. Prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this entertainer.