Huge pre-release buzz for 'Radhe Shyam'

Tollywood: Young Rebel Star Prabhas is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radhakrishna.

Touted to be a never seen before kind of love story, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie and the expectations are sky-high on this high-budget Pan Indian movie. The shooting of the film is yet to get completed but it got halted because of the second wave of coronavirus. However, the pre release business of the movie is going strong. As per the latest reports, the pre-release business of the movie is doing exceptionally well in Overseas. A couple of top distributors have already approach for the theatrical rights of the film and got ready to give a huge paycheck.

According to the buzz, the theatrical rights of the film will get sold for 3.5 million dollars to 4 million dollars. Touted to be another high-budget movie, UV Creations is bankrolling this project.