Hyderabad: Asian Tarakarama Cineplex Kachiguda To Reopen By Balayya Babu

Hyderabad: Nearly ten years ago, Asian Cinemas rebuilt the Tarakarama Theatres in Kacheguda, built by legendary actor and director Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. After undergoing renovation, Asian Tarakarama is ready to reopen. Asian Cinemas has upgraded all furnishings, including the seats, interiors, screen, sound system, and projector. To give the audience a better theatre experience, a 4K projector is erected, and recliner seats are set up.

While NTR's close friend Narayan Das Narang restored Tarakaratna ten years ago, all of the theatre's seats will now be recliners. The number of seats likewise decreased from 975 to 590. Instead of seats, sofas and recliners are used.

Balakrishna will cut the ribbon on December 14 to reopen Asian Tarakarama. Sirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, a lucky hand for Asian cinemas, will light the lamps at the event. Get ready to witness the new Asian Tarakarama soon.