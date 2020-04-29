I am not dating Karthikeya, confirms Payal

Tollywood: Payal Rajput is one of the hottest heroines in the Telugu film industry. Although she picked some bad scripts after debut film RX100, there is still a craze for the heroine in the movie industry. Payal Rajput is currently happy with the way her career is progressing and she is working on a female-centric film.

In a recent fan interaction, Payal Rajput has given clarity on her relationship with her debut film hero Karthikeya. Karthikeya Gummanakonda and Payal Rajput chemistry opened to positive feedback from everyone. When asked if she is dating the hero, the actress clarified that they never dated. Payal said that Karthikeya is a very good friend of the heroine.

On the flip side, Payal Rajput also added that she is looking forward to romance Vijay Devarakonda soon.