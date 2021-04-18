I did not give that tag to Allu Arjun: Dil Raju

Tollywood: Dil Raju is the mega producer in the Telugu film industry. With a huge success ratio, he is currently one of the leading producers in Tollywood. The star producer is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Vakeel Saab. On the occasion of the film's success, he met the media in Hyderabad.

During the media interaction, Dil Raju confirmed his next film in the combination of Allu Arjun and Venu Sriram. Titled ICON, the film's announcement long back. Now, the producer is happy to confirm the same once again.

Interestingly, when the media asked if he gave the tag ICON star to Allu Arjun, he denied the same. The producer said that he did not give that tag to Allu Arjun but the actor gave one for himself.

Allu Arjun announced that he will be getting the new tag ICON star from the film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar.