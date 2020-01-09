I wanted Kalyan Ram in a family movie: Jr NTR

Speaking at the pre-release event of 'Entha Manchi Vaadavavuraa' in Hyderabad on Wednesday, reigning star Jr NTR said that he always wanted to see his brother Kalyan Ram in a family-centric movie. "At last, my wish to see Kalyan Ram in a family entertainer has been fulfilled. Thanks to director Satish Vegasena. Kalyan has done commercial movies and thrillers and now trying his hand in a new genre. Telugu audience are game for variety and I wish they will support this new attempt," he added.

He claims that producer Krishna Prasad is like a family since he made more films with his uncle (Balakrishna). In his address Kalyan Ram, added, "We are happy to welcome Aditya Music into film production. Our feel-good movie is releasing on January 15 and it would be a feast for Sankranthi holiday crowds." Sridevi Movies chief Siva Lenka Krishna Prasad said he made four films with Balakrishna and said Nandamuri stars are passionate about cinema. Director Satish Vegasena said, "My father was a big fan of legendary NTR and served as vice-president of the All India NTR association in 1963. Even Jr NTR is a powerhouse of talent as he did varied movies." Glam girl Mehreen thanked Kalyan Ram and others for giving her this opportunity.