I was raped : Telugu comedian

Telugu film twitterati were stunned to see Rahul Ramakrishna share some painful details from his childhood. He wrote,

"I was raped during childhood.

I don't know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself."

"Everything hurts."

"I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief.

Teach your men to be nice.

Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice."

There have been days, the actor got trolled for his strong language and opinions on social media. He even quit the networking sites for few days and re-joined. The actor has established himself as a comedian in Telugu Cinema after Arjun Reddy success.

Well, such strong trauma from his childhood would have had its effects on him. But he became a popular actor keeping all that aside.