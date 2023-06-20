‘Indian 2’ in final stages of its shoot!

“Indian 2” is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian projects of this year. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the biggie features Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.



As per the latest buzz, the movie’s entire shoot is likely to be over by the end of June. In the meantime, the dubbing work and other post-production work are underway. Siddharth, who is also a part of this movie, announced that he began dubbing for his role in “Indian 2.”

Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and others in significant roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies joined forces to produce this movie, which has Anirudh Ravichander’s music. The release date and other details will be released in the days to come.