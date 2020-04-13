Innocent but brave: Alia Bhatt in RRR

RRR is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. The film was supposed to release during Summer this year but it got postponed to Sankranthi next year. Rajamouli is the director of the film. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the leads. Alia Bhatt makes her debut in South with the film, playing the role Sita.

Recently, Rajamouli hinted about the characteristics of the role that Alia plays in the movie. Rajamouli says that the character looks innocent but at the same time delivers bravery when necessary. She is playing the romantic interest of Ram Charan who plays Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie. Alia Bhatt is yet to join the film's sets and she begins the shoot for the film, once the lockdown comes to an end.

DVV Danayya is the producer of the movie. MM Keeravani is the music director of the film.