Instagram collaborates with Allu Arjun; first Indian actor to make it happen

Icon Star Allu Arjun won a national award for his phenomenal performance in "Pushpa: The Rise," making him the first Tollywood actor to achieve this feat. The actor is currently engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming blockbuster, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by Sukumar.

Now, the latest update is Instagram, one of the world’s popular social media platforms, collaborated with the star actor after his remarkable achievement. In fact, Allu Arjun is the first Indian actor to collaborate with Instagram.









The Instagram team shared a video in which Allu Arjun explains his daily routine, his love for family, and his admiration for his beloved fans. He also takes the Instagram team to Ramoji Film City, where the shooting of "Pushpa 2" is happening.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar share insights about the film and their more than 20 years of bonding. Some on-the-spot clips, along with a glimpse of Pushpa Raj’s look, have been compiled in the Instagram video. The video quickly went viral, and fans are elated by this rare achievement.

"Pushpa 2" is scheduled for release next year, with Rashmika Mandanna set to romance Allu Arjun. Fahad Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil and others are also part of this project. Devi Sri Prasad is the composer of this production by Mythri Movie Makers.