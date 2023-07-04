Interesting buzz: ‘Leo’ to have Ram Charan, Anurag Kashyap

Even as the film’s shooting is fast nearing completion, Tamil star Vijay’s pan-India gangster drama, “Leo,” is getting bigger with each passing day. Already, the film features popular stars like Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, and directors Gautham Menon and Mysskin in important roles.



There is a new rumour circulating online, suggesting that Ram Charan is part of the cast of “Leo.” Recent reports suggest that Charan invited Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj for lunch, and they accepted. Some people are now speculating that he invited them because he acted in the film. However, only Lokesh Kanagaraj can confirm or deny this speculation that is buzzing around on social media.

Now, there is another buzz in the Tamil film circles is anything to go by, acclaimed Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in for a crucial role in Leo. With Anurag’s inclusion, “Leo” now has three directors including Gautham Menon and Mysskin essaying key roles in the movie. Well, fans will have to wait until October 19 to witness director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fireworks during the Diwali festive season.

“Leo” will feature Anirudh Ravichander’s soundtrack. SS Lalith Kumar is bankrolling this high budget entertainer.