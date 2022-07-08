Intriguing New Poster From Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’ Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will always pick a unique subject to entertain his fans. Be it horror, humour, divine or a complete action movie, he picks one each time and also treats his fans with his amazing transformation to best fit the bill. Annamayya, Manmadhudu, Oopiri, Bangarraju and Manam are a few examples! Now, he is all set to entertain his fans with Bollywood's most-awaited movie Brahmastra too and he is essaying a prominent role in it. Along with this magnum opus, he is all set to make the audience experience a spine-chilling thriller with Praveen Sattaru's 'The Ghost' movie. Belonging to the horror genre, it is carrying a great buzz on social media. Off late, the director dropped a new poster of the lead actor and unveiled the release date of the first visual.



In this poster, Nagarjuna is seen in a deadly appeal holding the sword and is attacking someone. His complete black attire and full moon background with skyscrapers made the poster worth watching. The first visual will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 9th July, 2022 @ 4:05 PM. Sharing the new poster, Praveen also wrote, "A Glimpse of Action Extravaganza is set to blow your minds Unleashing the #KILLINGMACHINE Tomorrow @ 4:05 PM #TheGHOST @iamnagarjuna @[email protected] @AsianSuniel #NarayanDasNarang @puskurrammohan @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial".

Earlier a dark-themed poster is unveiled showing off Nagarjuna in a ghost avatar holding a blood-shed sword also created a buzz on social media. According to the sources, Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial debut is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.