Is Nagababu inflicting innocence with his tweets?

In light of the ongoing sexual assault allegations against popular choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, a cryptic tweet by Nagababu Konidela, Jana Sena Party's National General Secretary, has sparked discussions. The tweets quoting Sir William Garrow—“No person can be considered guilty of a crime until he or she has been found guilty of that crime by a court of law” and “Don't believe everything you hear. There are always three sides to a story: yours, theirs and the truth” by Robert Evans —has raised questions among both JSP and Allu Arjun supporters.

No person can be considered guilty of a crime until he or she has been found guilty of that crime by a court of law.

:- Sir William Garrow — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 19, 2024

The timing of Nagababu’s tweet follows significant developments in the case. After the allegations emerged, the Jana Sena Party promptly suspended Jani Master from the party. Additionally, actor Allu Arjun publicly supported the victim, offering job opportunities and career assistance.



Nagababu emphasised the Jana Sena Party’s commitment to women’s safety in a separate interview with The Hans India. He stated, “JSP will never tolerate any misconduct against women. We are dedicated to taking strict action in such cases.” This reaffirmation of JSP’s strong stance on women’s issues highlights the party’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for women.

Despite the controversy, Nagababu’s tweets and earlier statements underscore the party’s dedication to addressing and preventing misconduct, ensuring a robust approach to women’s safety and rights.