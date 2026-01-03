Zonal expansion: Bringing services closer to public

Visakhapatnam: Theexercise of zonal reorganisation has been undertaken to facilitate administrative convenience and accelerate development of the city, underlined Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao.

He inaugurated East zonal office at Asilmetta on Friday in the presence of Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, corporators Kella Sunitha and Golagani Manga Veni and Zonal Commissioner K Siva Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that as per the government’s order, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has been reorganised from eight zones to 10 zones. “This would enhance administrative convenience and public connect. As part of the exercise, 10 zonal offices have been made functional by GVMC this year,” he reiterated.

Further, the Mayor stated that the establishment of 10 zonal offices in proportion to the population would ensure better accessibility and administrative efficiency for the public. “When public representatives and officials get closer to people, development and welfare schemes can effectively reach all sections and that all government services will henceforth be available in these zonal offices,” he informed.

East constituency MLA Ramakrishna Babu stated that after the formation of the coalition government, efforts were made with a strong focus on public welfare. He emphasised that having public representatives and officials closer to the people would facilitate effective implementation of development and welfare programmes. Accordingly, the GVMC limits have been reorganised, increasing the number of zones from the present eight to 10.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg informed that all the 10 zonal offices have been made functional and the count is increased in proportion to the population to ensure better accessibility and administrative efficiency for the public, and that all government services will be available at these offices. Along with the officials, staff of the east zonal office participated in the programme.