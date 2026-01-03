Retail investors infused record `34,840 cr into primary market in 8-months in FY26

New Delhi: Investments by retail investors in the primary market reached a record Rs 34,840 crore in FY26 (April–November period), up from Rs 34,336 crore in FY25 (April–March) and Rs 18,057 crore in FY24 (April–March), according to industry data.

Indian markets saw strong fund‑raising in 2025, with 103 mainboard IPOs raising over Rs 1.76 lakh crore and 267 SME IPOs mobilising a record Rs 11,435 crore. Of the 108 mainboard listings, 72 opened above their issue price and 36 traded below it. Among gainers, 16 stocks rose 30–70 per cent on listing while 22 gained 10–30 per cent and 34 rose 1–10 per cent. Despite heavy primary‑market participation from retail investors, they were net sellers in the secondary market, recording outflows of around Rs 13,000 crore in FY26 till November-end versus inflows of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in FY25.

Analysts attributed the shift to a search for returns amid muted secondary‑market performance, especially in mid‑ and small‑caps, where 90 per cent were trading well below their 52‑week highs. Further, volatility in majority of stocks in secondary markets increased due to macro uncertainties and questions around valuations.