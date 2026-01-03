Govt’s Rs 7,295-cr export package to improve exporters’ access to credit

The government on Friday announced a Rs7,295-crore export support package, comprising a Rs5,181-crore interest subvention scheme along with a Rs2,114-crore collateral support, to improve exporters' access to credit. Both measures will be rolled out over a period of six years (2025-31).Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Ajay Bhadoo said that these interventions will address the trade finance issues of exporters.

Under the interest subvention scheme, exporters will get a subsidy on pre- and post-shipment export credit.

This is the second component of the Rs25,060-crore export promotion mission (EPM) approved in November 2025.The first component- market access support with an outlay of Rs4,531 crore was rolled out on December 31, 2025.

The subvention scheme will help exporters from identified sectors to avail of rupee export credit at competitive rates at a time when global trade is facing headwinds.Under the scheme, the government will provide subsidy benefits in the range of 2.75 per cent to eligible MSME exporters.

The annual benefit is capped at Rs50 lakh per firm.The detailed guidelines of the scheme will be released by the RBI, which is the implementing agency, along with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The government has also announced a Rs2,114-crore collateral support for export credit.Under this, credit guarantee support will be given to MSMEs for export-linked working capital loans.

Up to Rs10 crore collateral guarantee per firm will be provided under this support measure.According to the DGFT, interest subvention and collateral support apply only to exports from a selected positive list of products. Defence and SCOMET (Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies) products are covered in these measures.However, restricted items, waste and scrap, and PLI (production-linked incentive) covered items will be out of the purview of these measures.