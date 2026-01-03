Manufacturing falls to 2-yr low in Dec on low orders

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity witnessed the weakest improvement in the sector in two years in December on account of softer expansions in new orders, prompting firms to limit input purchases and job creation, a monthly survey said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- an indicator of sector performance -- fell from 56.6 in November to 55 in December.

In the PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"Even with growth momentum easing, India's manufacturing industry wrapped up 2025 in good shape. The sharp rise in new business intakes should keep companies busy as we head into the final fiscal quarter, and the lack of major inflationary pressures could continue to support demand," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The end of the 2025 calendar year was characterised by a loss of growth momentum across several measures tracked by the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey. Production growth slowed to a 38-month low amid the weakest upturn in new orders for two years.

Part of the slowdown in total sales reflected a softer increase in international orders. New export orders rose to the least extent in 14 months. Where growth was signalled, panellists cited better demand from clients in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"We have seen a steady spell of softer growth in new export orders. In fact, the share of companies signalling higher international sales in December was about half of the average for 2025.