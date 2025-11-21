Itlu Mee Yedava: A light-hearted twist on love, growth, and acceptance

Itlu Mee Yedava brings a refreshing spin to the familiar coming-of-age love drama, with Trinath Kathari stepping in not only as the lead actor but also as the film’s director. Produced by Bellary Shankar under the Sanjeevani Productions banner, the film stars Sahithi Avancha as the female lead. Borrowing inspiration from the emotional core of Bommarillu, this film flips the narrative to present a heartfelt story packed with humour, conflict, and a meaningful message.

Story

The story follows Srinu (Trinath Kathari), a carefree youth still pursuing his post-graduation even after six years, living life with little focus or discipline. His world takes a turn when he falls in love with Manaswini (Sahithi Avancha), a new student on campus. After a blossoming romance, their families learn about the relationship, leading to conflict. Manaswini’s father (Devi Prasad) refuses to accept Srinu, calling him an “irresponsible fool” and insulting Srinu’s father (Goparaju Ramana).

This situation leads them to a wise doctor (Tanikella Bharani), who challenges Srinu to live with Manaswini’s father for 30 days. Whether Srinu transforms during this period—and whether love survives this test—forms the emotional core of the film.

The second half revolves around Srinu’s efforts, the clash of contrasting personalities, and moments that test his patience and sincerity. The film concludes with an unexpected yet heartfelt climax, delivering an uplifting message: “Not everyone who appears foolish is truly a fool.”

Performances

Trinath Kathari impresses both as an actor and director, balancing humour, innocence, and emotional depth. Sahithi Avancha shines with her charm, screen presence, and confident performance. Goparaju Ramana and Devi Prasad deliver convincing portrayals as fathers with differing mindsets. Though brief, Tanikella Bharani adds his trademark grace to the film. The rest of the cast supports well.

Technicalities

Director Trinath Kathari sincerity in making this film is visible. Cinematography stands out, especially in beach sequences and song visuals. Production values are commendable for a small film, offering neat frames and a pleasant visual tone. Music and editing contribute adequately to the film’s overall mood.

Analysis

Itlu Mee Yedava is a simple, feel-good entertainer that reverses a familiar concept and presents it with sincerity. Despite a routine first half, the engaging 30-day challenge and emotional climax make the film a worthwhile watch. It delivers a sweet message with warmth, humour, and heart—making it a good pick for a light, time-pass experience.

Rating:3/5