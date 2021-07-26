It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt's portion in 'RRR'

The expectations on Ram Charan and NTR's multistarrer 'RRR' being directed by Rajamouli are sky-high. 'RRR' is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited high-budget flicks in the industry.

We already knew that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is venturing into Tollywood with this magnum opus. She plays a powerful role in the film and will romance Ram Charan. As per the latest update, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for her role in the film. However, she recently flew to Hyderabad to shoot for a promotional song which will get released on August 1st on the occasion of World Friendship Day. But, we have to wait and see if Alia will be back in Hyderabad to shoot a few patch up scenes.

DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project. MM Keeravani is scoring music for this pan-Indian film