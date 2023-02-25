It’s A Wrap To Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's young and talented actor Naga Chaitanya teamed up with Venkat Prabhu for the action thriller 'Custody' movie. Glam doll Krithi Shetty is the lead actress of this movie and the movie also has Karthika Deepam fame Premi in a prominent role. Off late, the team shared great news and announced that it's a wrap to the shooting by dropping a small video from the last day of the sets.

Even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty also shared the celebration video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "It's a wrap for #Custody such a great time shooting with this amazing team @vp_offl @thearvindswami @iamkrithishetty @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar #Priyamani #SampathRaj @SS_Screens #CustodyOnMay12".

The video showcases that the whole team is celebrating special moment and the lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are ready for the summer release of the Custody movie.

The makers also shared the same video and wrote, "#NagaChaitanya @chay_akkineni wraps up shooting for his upcoming film, #Custody! The film to release in theatres on May 12th! A @vp_offl HUNT #CustodyOnMay12".

Custody is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. Well, the movie also has Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!