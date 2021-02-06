 It’s Allari Naresh’s One-Man Show

It is not a new thing for ace actor Allari Naresh to portray comedy characters, but this time, he completely awed the audience with his terrific action-oriented performance. It is all known that this 'Blade Babji' actor has changed his genre from comedy to action drama with his upcoming movie 'Naandhi'. The story is all related to a prisoner who fights for justice. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have dropped the trailer and made us know that he is not just a comedy star.

The trailer starts off with the murder news of Raj Gopal, but unfortunately Surya Prakash (Naresh) gets arrested in this case and will turn into a prisoner. Even after Naresh doling out that he has no connection with the murder, Police officials arrest him with the conspiracy of the public prosecutor and take him into the custody.

After the entry of advocate Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, the story takes a turn. She raises her voice in the court and fights for the justice. Surya Prakash will be staying as an under trial prisoner from 5 years. All the antagonists try to make him accept the crime going with the third-degree treatment in the prison. But as soon as he comes out of the jail, he will start off his smart play and try to find the mystery behind Raj Gopal's murder.

We need to wait and watch how Naresh will prove his innocence and take a toll on the prosecutor and police who made him turn into the culprit. The heart-melting visuals, fantastic action sequences and a couple of nude scenes elevated Surya Prakash's (Naresh) character. Sricharan Pakala's extraordinary BGM and Sid's awesome cinematography gave an intense feel to all the audience.

Naandhi movie is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and is bankrolled by Satish Vegesna under SV2 Entertainment banner. This action thriller will hit the screens on 19th February, 2021.