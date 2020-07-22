Janhvi Kapoor ready for Telugu debut?

Janhvi Kapoor is the young heroine in the Bollywood film industry. Having made her debut with the film Dhadak, she is currently coming up with an interesting film Gunjan Saxena, on Netflix now. On the other side, Janhvi finally decided to look out for offers from South, especially Telugu.

Alia Bhatt makes her debut with RRR. Deepika Padukone makes her debut with Prabhas21. So, the young heroine is also getting inspired by them and wants to make her debut in Telugu.

Trivikram Srinivas is planning to get her on board for Jr NTR's next film and most likely, the actress might give her nod. Earlier, Puri Jagannath wanted her to debut with Fighter but it did not happen. Janhvi, this time, is very particular about debuting in Telugu.