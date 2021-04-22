Jathi Ratnalu sequel - Is this the film's story?

Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi played the lead roles in the film Jathi Ratnalu. The film emerged as a big hit this year and it is also available on Amazon Prime Video now. The film caught the attention of many already and is now impressing the audiences who don't know Telugu. Meanwhile, there are reports about the film's sequel and a rumoured story is doing rounds.

As per the buzz, the film's sequel will feature the three actors with their own characterizations. At the same time, they will leave for the USA on a purpose. What will they do in the USA? How does they cope up with the situations in the USA is said to be the story of the sequel.

KV Anudeep is the director who is planning to do a sequel but he is yet to make his mind on the same. The complete details on the project will come out soon.