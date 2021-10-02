Jessie goes to jail in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: "After the captaincy task every week, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to pick one best performer as well as the worst performer of the task. The worst performer will be sent to the jail.

Till now, only Sunny and Manas are the housemates who went into the jail. Now, the captaincy contenders task is completed this week as well. In the promo of today's episode, we can see the housemates having fun. Lobo and Priyanka are seen performing a skit enacting the popular belly button scene from "Kushi". However, the entire mood of the house changes while picking the worst performer of the task.

According to the latest buzz, the housemates have decided that Jessie is the worst performer of this week. We have already seen that Big Boss removed Jessie from the captaincy task because of his negligence and as he didn't follow the rules.

It seems like the housemates also picked Jessie as the worst performer by making the same reason. On the other hand, Jessie will be sent to the jail in today's episode.