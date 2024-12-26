Journalist-writer Dr Rentala Jayadeva comes with a book ‘Mana Cinema.. First Reel’

Renowned journalist and Nandi Award-winning film critic, Dr. Rentala Jayadeva, unveiled his much-awaited book, Mana Cinema... First Reel, at the Hyderabad Book Fair. The book, a result of 25 years of meticulous research, chronicles the history of South Indian cinema, with a particular focus on Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. The launch event, held at Boi Vijaya Bharti venue, saw a distinguished gathering of personalities from the world of cinema and literature.

Eminent director Trivikram Srinivas graced the event and unveiled the book, handing the first copy to IRS officer Krishna Koundinya and the second to Vijay Kumar, co-chairman of Emesco Publications. In his address, Trivikram recalled his first meeting with Jayadeva and praised the book for its captivating narrative. He described it as a gripping read, noting its resemblance to a film's first reel, drawing readers into the story right from the start.

Other luminaries such as MohanBabu, Acharya D. Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Mamidi Harikrishna also attended the event, lauding Jayadeva's contribution to documenting the evolution of cinema. Jayadeva, who has been writing about films for over three decades, shared his gratitude towards his family and mentors for supporting him in completing this monumental work.