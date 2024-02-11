‘Journey’ re-release: This Sharwanand, Anjali’s classic to visit theatres again

Telugu cinema enthusiasts are in for a nostalgic treat as Sharwanand's popular film "Journey," which first hit screens in 2011, is gearing up for a re-release. The actor, currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming project under Sriram Adittya's direction, shared the exciting news with fans.



"Journey," a film that achieved significant success during its original release, is set to captivate audiences once again as it returns to the big screen in March. While the exact date of the re-release is yet to be officially confirmed, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to relive the magic of this well-received movie.

Directed and written by S Saravanan, "Journey" features a talented cast including Ananya, Jai, Anjali, and others in pivotal roles. The film was brought to Telugu audiences by Suresh Kondeti, with Satyan contributing a captivating music score that added to the film's overall appeal. As the announcement of the re-release creates a buzz among moviegoers, enthusiasts are looking forward to experiencing the narrative and performances that made "Journey" a memorable cinematic journey in the first place.