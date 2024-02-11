Live
- Impact of specialised training of teachers in STEM, arts and languages
- Robert Downey Jr recalls ‘Chances Are’ co-star Ryan O'Neal warning him to clean up his act
- Three, including CPI(ML) leader, shot at in Bihar's Siwan
- Tejaswin Shankar begins 2024 season with high jump win in Belgium
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in MP's Jhabua
- Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end
- How heart attack symptoms differ in men & women
- Karimnagar: BJP launches innovative outreach
- 1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free
- Will seek guidance from 'Chanakya' to win K'taka LS polls: BJP State President
Just In
‘Journey’ re-release: This Sharwanand, Anjali’s classic to visit theatres again
Telugu cinema enthusiasts are in for a nostalgic treat as Sharwanand's popular film "Journey," which first hit screens in 2011, is gearing up for a re-release.
Telugu cinema enthusiasts are in for a nostalgic treat as Sharwanand's popular film "Journey," which first hit screens in 2011, is gearing up for a re-release. The actor, currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming project under Sriram Adittya's direction, shared the exciting news with fans.
"Journey," a film that achieved significant success during its original release, is set to captivate audiences once again as it returns to the big screen in March. While the exact date of the re-release is yet to be officially confirmed, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to relive the magic of this well-received movie.
Directed and written by S Saravanan, "Journey" features a talented cast including Ananya, Jai, Anjali, and others in pivotal roles. The film was brought to Telugu audiences by Suresh Kondeti, with Satyan contributing a captivating music score that added to the film's overall appeal. As the announcement of the re-release creates a buzz among moviegoers, enthusiasts are looking forward to experiencing the narrative and performances that made "Journey" a memorable cinematic journey in the first place.