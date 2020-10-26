Jr NTR, Charan, Keeravani Explain What A Pain It Is To Work For Rajamouli 

Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli is one of the most famous directors in India. His movies are super hits and are etched in the minds of the audience for a long time thanks to larger than life characters and grand movie sets not to mention the humongous budget.

Rajamouli's style of compositions of scenes takes the cinema viewers altogether to a different world. The director has raised the benchmark for Indian movies in our country and also put our movies on the world map.

It is a known fact that the director who takes years to complete a movie keepa his artists and crew on their toes in somany ways.

Many actors including Junior NTR, Ram Charan from his upcoming movie RRR, and music director MM Keeravani, have spoken about the grinding they have undergone with the ace director and this video has gone viral.

According to junior NTR who speaks first in the video, he is heard saying, "The director starts shooting a scene at 12.45, and the pangs of pressure starts from this moment, and we wouldn't know when the scene will get completed."

Music director Keeravani who scores music for all Rajamouli's movies says, "The director commences a song in January and finishes its Pallavi. Then the rest of the lyrics (Charana) will be completed in July. Then the director makes the song writer to pen lyrics in December, and the song will be recorded in the month of March and voice mixing will be done in November. By this time, we would have forgotten in which movie we are working!, He is a different man."

But actor Ram Charan has his own views about the director. "Rajamouli explains a scene to me about jumping from a height of about 40 meters. I tell him that the scene is really super but little risky and ask him who is doing this scene for which he tells me that I am doing that scene thus keeping me in a fix."

Assistant director of Rajamouli, Kiran says that "After video shooting a location I send it to the director, when after watching it he chides me telling if it is not possible for me to video shoot without shaking and expresses his dissatisfaction about location and suggests that shooting will be done with green matting. We never know what comes in his mind and when!"

Now we hear that Rajamouli had come to Karnataka in the midst of shooting of his film 'RRR'. His fans were awestruck with his presence at Himavadh Gopala Swamy temple. The tourists who were present there were overwhelmed with joy seeing the director. Rajamouli who visited the temple with his wife Rama Rajamouli, performed pooja and we hear that the director was delighted to witness the beauty of the nature at Himavadh Gopala Swamy temple enroute on Mysore road.

The couple enjoyed Safari in Bandipur forest area. Forest officials who were excited to see the director conversed with him for some time and the director obliged for a photo session with his fans. Earlier, it was reported that the whole of Rajamouli family was affected with Corona and were under quarantine for more than fifteen days, as a result the shooting of the movie RRR was held up. Now, we hear the movie shoot will be resumed soon.