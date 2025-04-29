Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel combination action packed movie to release on June 25, 2026

Bengaluru: The release date of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel combination has been announced. The film, tentatively titled "#NTRNeel", whose title is not yet finalized, will hit the screens in June 2026. This film, which is already in the shooting stage, is busy with the shooting at the same speed and has officially announced the release date.

Prashanth Neel, who has already created a lot of expectations with the "KGF" series and "Salaar", is ready to arrive with this mega project. Meanwhile, the official release date of the same movie has been announced and the movie will hit the screens on June 25, 2026. Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili and Hari Krishna Kosaraju are producing this movie under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

This action-packed movie was already in the news through the first look alone. However, not much update has been released. Now, the movie makers have given good news to the fans who were waiting. The original will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur will compose the music. The production design is by Chalapathy.

This movie has already created huge expectations among NTR fans. Especially Prashanth Neel has made a lot of noise through his action films. On the other hand, NTR has made news through his acting and action. Now we have to wait for the films release of this actor and director combination to reach such a level.