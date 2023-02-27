K Viswanath’s wife dead

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Within 24 days of the death of her husband and top Telugu film director 'Kalatapasvi' K Viswanath, K Jayalakshmi passed away at Apollo Hospital on Sunday evening following a cardiac arrest. She was 86.

The end came after she was taken by the family to the hospital. Jayalakshmi had been ailing for some time. Viswanath died on February 2.

The family members were in grief following the deaths.

